The Senate held a pre-nomination hearing on Wednesday for Chris Wright – Trump’s nominee for Department of Energy secretary – in which Wright outlined his plans for expanding nuclear energy technology, AI development, and quantum technology.

Protestors interrupted the Senate Energy and National Resources Committee hearing several times as Wright, a fossil fuel executive, sought to answer questions about his potential role as department secretary.

In his opening statement, Wright highlighted the need to expand domestic energy production, which includes tapping into commercial nuclear production. Wright also highlighted his intention to work with Congress in support of national laboratories under the jurisdiction of the department and reduce restrictions for producing energy technology domestically.

“America has a historic opportunity to secure our energy systems, deliver leadership in scientific and technological innovation, steward our weapons stockpiles, and meet Cold-War-legacy waste commitments,” Wright said.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., questioned Wright about the use of energy technologies like nuclear power.

Wright highlighted the importance of building energy technologies in facilities compared to on location to help decrease the costs of production.

“Fortunately, with nuclear, we have a new generation of reactors that are smaller,” Wright said. “The costs of those are going down.”

“We’ve got to get better technologies, like they’re working on at Mississippi State, to get Americans comfortable with the safety of nuclear, with the security of nuclear,” Wright said.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., questioned Wright about the use of AI and quantum in collaboration with the 17 energy labs across the country. Wright said he would work to develop AI and quantum technology alongside the energy labs.

“We want to build a new American industry in artificial intelligence, and we want to lead the world in that industry and, boy, for our economic and national security we’d better,” Wright said.

Similarly, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., questioned Wright about the DoE’s intentions to further develop quantum technology in a new administration. Wright enthusiastically supported Sen. Daines’ statements.

“This administration and President-elect Trump is passionate about leading next-generation industries and leading them here in America,” Wright said.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., also questioned Wright about his priorities for nuclear weapons as head of the department. Wright said he would ensure a stable supply.

“That is the ultimate guarantor of the sovereignty of our nation, our nuclear arsenal,” Wright said. “It is not something that we can cut corners about.”

In his closing remarks, Wright highlighted his intention to commit to and increase domestic energy production.

“This is important, it’s not just important for national security and industry but for the quality of life of every American,” Wright said.