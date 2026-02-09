The Trump administration’s Genesis Mission Consortium is now live, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced Monday morning, saying the public-private consortium will begin its work to power scientific and technological innovation.

DOE’s consortium is a key part of the Genesis Mission, which the White House announced in late November. The initiative aims to unite a network of the DOE’s 17 national labs, industry, academia, and other scientific institutions on a digital platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to speed breakthroughs across priority technology domains.

The new Genesis Mission Consortium will implement that mission by serving as the single coordinated access point to line up partners and resources, coordinate responses to funding opportunities, promote solicitations, execute agreements, and track project success, according to DOE.

Notably, the consortium will be overseen by TechWerx, which is a DOE-backed partnership intermediary – under DOE’s Partnership Intermediary Agreement pilot – that links the department with startups, small businesses, and researchers.

“The Genesis Mission Consortium represents a bold step toward transforming the way we approach scientific challenges,” Darío?Gil, under secretary for science at DOE and Genesis Mission lead, said in a statement.?“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we’re uniting government, industry, and academia to create a powerful engine for innovation that will drive breakthroughs across multiple disciplines.”

Beyond coordinating Genesis Mission execution, DOE said the consortium will also facilitate working groups that focus on AI model development and validation, data integration and standards, high-performance computing and cloud infrastructure, and robotics and automation.

“These working groups will provide an efficient mechanism for engaging industry and academic organizations in co-creation efforts,” DOE said.

In December, DOE announced 24 Genesis Mission research partners, including big names such as Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Dell, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Intel, and xAI.

Other recent Genesis Mission-related news includes a request for information posted last month that shared the DOE is looking to train 100,000 American scientists and engineers in AI over the next decade.

Part of that includes establishing an “AI for Science and Engineering pipeline” at the undergraduate and master’s degree levels to focus on dual competencies in AI and scientific or engineering disciplines, according to DOE.