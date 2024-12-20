The Department of Defense (DoD) Cyber Crime Center (DC3) announced this week that it has tapped Lesley Bernys to serve as its new executive director.

Bernys joins DC3 from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI), where he served as chief information officer and director of IT services and solutions since May 2023.

As executive director of DC3, Bernys will assume responsibility for a staff of more than 500 civilian, military, and contractor personnel directly supporting mission requirements throughout the DoD.

Bernys assumes the lead position from Jude Sunderbruch, who retired in June.

Bernys began his career with the Department of the Air Force in 2003, serving as a special agent within OSI. Throughout his tenure, he has held a diverse range of leadership positions within OSI, including special agent in charge, deputy director of the Office of Special Projects, and headquarters special advisor.

In addition to these roles, Bernys previously acted in policy and leadership roles within the U.S. Senate and U.S. Cyber Command.

DC3 is a Field Operating Agency aligned with the Department of the Air Force Inspector General, supporting the entire DoD, as well as interagency and international partners.