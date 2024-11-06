The Department of Defense (DoD) on Monday tapped Hughes Network Systems to develop an Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) prototype at Fort Bliss, Texas, aimed at testing and evaluating advanced 5G technologies for military use.

The $6.5 million contract requires Hughes to install 5G O-RAN equipment at the base, initially setting up a temporary network for preliminary evaluation, according to a press release.

“The Open RAN project at Fort Bliss is a valuable opportunity for the DoD to explore the enhanced command and control capabilities that near-real time control of the RAN offers DoD,” said Anthony Smith, acting deputy chief information officer (CIO) for Command, Control, & Communications. “The DoD CIO will continue to prioritize the deployment of Open RAN architectures and 5G across the Department, leveraging these information communications technologies for strategic warfighter advantage.”

O-RAN is a multi-vendor solution that decouples software from hardware, enabling different vendors to operate on the same network simultaneously. This approach enhances flexibility and scalability within the RAN, allowing for more efficient deployment and management of 5G infrastructure.

The Fort Bliss project will serve as a testing ground for the development of a RAN Intelligent Controller, a software component designed to optimize the radio access network. This effort is expected to lay the groundwork for future O-RAN installations at other military sites and will also function as a training hub for staff.

The project is also designed to help the department meet key strategic milestones that support the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 requirements and DoD initiatives to diversify the supply chain.

The project will be a joint effort between the Army, the DoD CIO, and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

“This initiative will serve as a testing ground for developing new Open RAN RIC tactical applications, developing footprints for other installations, and establishing a training site for both civilian and military technical staff,” the press release reads.