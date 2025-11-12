The Pentagon is inviting industry partners to share their capabilities for a major upcoming contract that will provide critical engineering and technical services supporting the department’s research and innovation mission.

The Department of Defense’s (DOD) – rebranded as the Department of War by the Trump administration – Washington Headquarters Services Acquisition Directorate is conducting market research to gauge industry capability and interest in a planned indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract known as Research, Engineering and Technical Support, or RETS.

According to a request for information posted Nov. 10 on SAM.gov, information collected will help determine the appropriate acquisition strategy.

The RETS effort will support the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, which advises Pentagon leadership on technology development, prototyping, experimentation, and test range management.

The scope of work includes seven key areas: mission and systems engineering, prototyping and experimentation, modeling and simulation, operations research, science and technology assessment, data management and analysis, and ad-hoc surge support.

The RETS IDIQ is expected to provide scalable technical services across classified and unclassified environments over a five-year performance period, with work performed at both government and contractor facilities.

Responses are due by Dec. 10.