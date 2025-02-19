The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has added 37 new systems to its list of military-approved commercial drone capabilities, pending final approval to meet congressionally mandated cybersecurity and supply chain standards.

The 37 systems – including 23 drone platforms and 14 components – are awaiting final approval to ensure compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) cybersecurity and supply chain standards.

This initiative is part of a continuous effort to equip the Department of Defense (DoD) with rapidly deployable drones that meet evolving operational needs. These 37 systems were selected for their performance and ability to address mission-critical requirements across defense applications.

Once verified, they will be added to DIU’s Blue UAS List and Framework, making them available to the military services to purchase.

Established in 2020, DIU’s Blue UAS initiative validates DoD-approved, cyber-secure drones and components that meet NDAA standards. The Blue UAS List includes these drones, while the Blue UAS Framework offers interoperable components and software, supporting small UAS developers and reducing risks for government customers.

“With the cycle for development of new capabilities in this space approaching three months, and current DoD timelines and processes for drone delivery lagging warfighter needs by multiple years, providing warfighters access to capabilities they need now through the Blue List and Framework is even more important,” DIU said in a statement.

As the verification process progresses, DIU plans to publish regular updates to the Blue UAS List and Blue UAS Framework, making it easier for government users to access cutting-edge drone technologies and capabilities.