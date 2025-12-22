The Pentagon’s drone task force is partnering with state and local law enforcement to strengthen counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) capabilities in support of military forces and domestic security agencies.

The Joint Interagency Task Force 401(JIATF-401) – established in August to rapidly integrate, test and deliver counter-drone technology – met with state and local law enforcement officers on Dec. 11 to discuss the need for a shared air picture across jurisdictions.

“We need a common air picture that includes drones,” said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401, citing more than 3,000 drone incursions detected along the southern border in the past year. “That requires integrating data from both classified and unclassified sensors and proliferating active and passive sensing across federal and nonfederal partners. We’re not there yet, but we are making measurable progress.”

Officials said the partnership has taken on added urgency following recent incidents in Europe in which drones disrupted air travel.

“Unmanned systems are a defining threat of our time,” Ross said. “They are prolific, they are evolving rapidly, and they are no longer confined to combat zones.”

A central mission of the task force is supporting state, local, territorial, and tribal law enforcement as the United States prepares to host large international events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Planning and technical assistance are underway for the 11 U.S. cities scheduled to host World Cup matches.

The JIATF-401 is already coordinating with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and leveraging a Federal Emergency Management Agency Notice of Funding Opportunity that provides $250 million for counter-drone and air domain awareness capabilities.

DLA is providing contracting expertise and logistics support to help agencies move from grant funding to operational systems.

“Our goal is to integrate sensors, effectors and mission command systems into a responsive, interoperable network,” Ross said.

A core component of the effort is the development of a C-UAS marketplace that allows agencies to access test data, operational feedback, and validated procurement options to reduce risk and speed deployment.

“By pairing JIATF 401’s operational expertise with DLA’s logistics and contracting capabilities, we are helping law enforcement turn available grant funding into real, deployable counter-UAS capacity, quickly and responsibly,” Ross added.