The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) is seeking industry input into the risks and benefits of generative AI to explore how it could integrate the emerging technology, according to a request for information (RFI).

Responses to the RFI are due by Oct. 9.

Task Force Lima – the DoD’s generative AI task force led by the CDAO – intends to accelerate promising generative AI initiatives, federate mission adoption efforts, and develop solutions to identified capability gaps in partnership with components and services throughout the department.

The RFI specifically private sector experts to answer a list of questions about the threats and vulnerabilities within organizations that use large-language models (LLM) generative AI tech, including:

Does your organization have a framework for classifying and understanding the range of LLM threats and/or vulnerabilities? If so, please describe this framework, and briefly articulate each threat and/or vulnerability and its risks.

Does your organization have novel methods for assuring the accuracy, privacy, and robustness of pre-trained models used for internal purposes?

Does your organization have novel methods to reduce computing costs and time?

Task Force Lima wants to use generative AI capabilities across the DoD to ensure the department remains at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies while safeguarding national security. The establishment of Task Force Lima reflects the DoD’s commitment to harness the power of AI responsibly and strategically, according to the RFI.

“Task Force Lima aims to unify the DoD’s experimentation on generative AI and to promote shared learning on sound risk mitigations and successful patterns of adoption,” the RFI states.

The RFI does highlight that responses to this notice are to be used solely for information and planning purposes. The CDAO does not intend to award a contract or pay for the information received from this RFI.