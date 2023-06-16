The Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), in partnership with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, launched the sixth iteration of its second Global Information Dominance Experiment (GIDE). The sixth iteration -GIDE 6 – began June 5 and will conclude July 26.

Participants – comprised of U.S. military and civilian personnel from all service branches and multiple combatant commands – will meet in person and virtually.

The experiments are designed to iteratively test, measure, optimize, and field Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control solutions to use a unified data layer that is vendor agnostic. According to the Pentagon, this approach supports the application and evaluation of machine learning and AI models.

“We are excited to enhance globally integrated operations through workflows that allow for faster, more data-informed, human-in-the-loop decisions,” Craig Martell, the chief digital and AI officer, said in a press release. “Strengthening industry integration and collaboration domestically, and with our allies and partners abroad, we aim to showcase the transformative power of data, analytics, and AI for our warfighters.”

GIDE 6 experiments will leverage insights from the fifth iteration of – GIDE 5 – metrics to further test capabilities by replicating real-world operational scenarios that enable the department “to learn and adapt in a controlled experimentation environment.”

According to Col. Matthew Strohmeyer, GIDE 6 Mission commander, the GIDE 6 team aims “to push the boundaries of our current systems and processes in this iteration, leveraging longer experiment duration and expanding collaboration to enhance the success of this and future experiments.”

Iterations one through four were conducted by the Northern American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command leading rapid innovation in DoD critical capabilities alongside other combatant commands.

The CDAO relaunched the GIDE series in 2023 with GIDE 5, expanding collaboration across combatant commands and international partners.