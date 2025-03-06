The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has unveiled its highly anticipated updated data strategy that details the agency’s plans to optimize data usage over the next two years.

The Fiscal Years (FY) 2025-2027 Data Strategy, released on March 4, marks a continuation of DISA’s existing data strategy.

DISA’s initial Data Strategy Implementation Plan for FY 2022-2024 sought to unravel the agency’s data architecture and rebuild it into a cohesive system, and the strategy released this week aims to put that data to its best use.

According to DISA, the updated strategy establishes a foundation for “optimizing its network, strengthening cybersecurity, and strategically implementing artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide timely, secure and reliable support to the Warfighter.”

“This strategy represents a pivotal moment in DISA’s data evolution,” DISA Chief Data Officer Caroline Kuharske said in a statement. “By emphasizing strong governance, advanced analytics and a culture of data-driven decision-making, we are not only strengthening our operational capabilities but also positioning the agency to lead in innovation and efficiency.”

Aligned with the goals of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Fulcrum strategy, the DoD Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Data, Analytics, and AI Adoption Strategy, and the DISA Next Strategy FY 25-29, the new strategy focuses on three key areas: strengthening data architecture and governance, integrating advanced analytics, and cultivating a data-centric culture.

LOE 1: Strengthening Data Architecture, Governance

Under the first line of effort, DISA will prioritize treating data as a strategic asset by streamlining its data infrastructure, promoting data sharing, and boosting data maturity through strong governance and management. This also includes adopting a zero trust approach to enhance protection.

“Through strengthened data architecture and governance, we aim to enhance mission readiness, increase operational efficiency, and safeguard the integrity of our information assets to support the Warfighter with timely, accurate and actionable intelligence,” the strategy reads.

According to the strategy, a centralized data sharing program will streamline requests, reduce redundancy, and improve efficiency. By enforcing data standards and strengthening governance structures, DISA aims to create a more agile and responsive data environment.

LOE 2: Integrating Cutting-Edge Analytical Tools

The Pentagon has long faced challenges in harnessing data, and AI and automation offer powerful tools to address this issue. Under the second line of effort, DISA plans to accelerate the adoption of AI and machine learning across services, promote data-driven decision-making, and advance interoperability frameworks and data standards.

By leveraging “cutting-edge analytical tools, AI and machine learning, [DISA] aims to transform raw data into actionable insights that drive growth, optimize efficiency and create a competitive advantage,” the strategy reads.

LOE 3: Cultivating a Data-Centric Culture

The last objective outlined in the strategy is DISA’s intent to cultivate a data-centric culture.

“We aim to empower our workforce with the skills, tools and training necessary to harness the full potential of data, fostering collaboration, continuous learning and a commitment to using our data for decision-making,” the strategy reads.

This includes improving data literacy through professional development opportunities, advancing the use of knowledge management and embedding data stewardship responsibilities and roles into the workforce.