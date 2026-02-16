The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is changing how it delivers cloud services, rolling out a new cloud environment designed to speed deployment and better align capabilities with operational needs.

The new DISA Cloud Environment seeks to modernize the agency’s offerings through a suite of tools and products, accelerating the deployment of new capabilities exactly where and when warfighters need them.

“This new journey is our smart cloud journey. Right solution, right location, right time,” Nolan Brown, technical director for DISA’s Hybrid Cloud Solutions, said during the WEST 2026 Conference in San Diego last week.

Brown explained that DISA’s traditional model – focused on infrastructure and hosting as a service – no longer matches the pace of acquisitions, weapon system deployments, and evolving operational demands.

“DISA needs to change in order to provide our services faster, and the scope of our services needs to change,” Brown said.

Brown acknowledged the environment will not be a one-size-fits-all model. There is no single solution for every application, mission or location, he said, and the environment will function as a set of umbrella services rather than a standalone offering.

Specifically, the DISA Cloud Environment will consist of three main requirement areas, or “ramps”: classic hosting, private cloud, and commercial hosting.

Classic hosting remains a core competency through DISA’s Hosting and Compute Center. For private cloud, the agency has expanded offerings through services such as Stratus and enhancements to on-premises virtual hosting environments.

“But we need to take that up a notch, significantly, dramatic expansion in our hybrid cloud or our private cloud offerings,” Brown said.

Brown also highlighted DISA’s use of commercial cloud services through the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, calling it a key part of the agency’s roadmap.

“It’s been a tremendous success. It’s part of our roadmap. It’s part of the solution,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure changes, Brown outlined other several priorities for the new environment, including accelerating delivery of capabilities, integrating financial operations practices, and incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.

Cost predictability is another focus. Brown said consumer billing, organizational consistency, and predictable costs have been challenges across on-premises, private, and commercial cloud environments. The DISA Cloud Environment will attempt to provide more consistent and predictable pricing, according to Brown.

Brown said the overall goal is to deliver a more flexible, responsive cloud structure that aligns with the speed and complexity of modern military operations.