The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is seeking small business partners to provide information technology services in support of its Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) program office.

On July 17, DISA’s Hosting and Compute (HaC) Directorate issued a request for information (RFI) inviting small businesses to express interest in supporting JWCC, the Defense Department’s (DoD) $9 billion cloud contract vehicle that plays a central role in the department’s cloud strategy.

Interested businesses must respond by July 31 with a brief capabilities statement.

JWCC is DoD’s flagship enterprise cloud contract awarded to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle in December 2022. The contract is central to the Pentagon’s broader modernization strategy, particularly as it supports the department’s move toward Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

Since the award, the Pentagon has issued approximately $2.7 billion in task orders under JWCC. The department plans to expand the initiative through a follow-on contract known as “JWCC Next,” which is expected to onboard additional cloud service providers.

“JWCC is a first-of-its-kind contract vehicle which streamlines how the [department] leverages commercial cloud capabilities to meet its mission requirements,” the notice states, adding that DISA is looking for skilled professionals to support daily office operations, assist with cloud migration efforts, and provide technical guidance to system owners.

Specifically, DISA’s HaC Directorate is seeking firms that can offer a broad range of IT services. These include cloud engineering, cybersecurity, financial management, and program execution support.

The agency also emphasized the need for expertise in modern enterprise cloud services and the ability to support the delivery of new technologies through direct engagement with technical stakeholders.