The Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) logged more than $3.9 billion in total orders as of the last fiscal year, with military services continuing to expand their use of the contract, agency officials said Monday.

“We are actively seeing increases as the Air Force onboards to the contract now. We had large Army orders last year, so it is continuing to make progress,” Byron Stephenson, acting vice director of DISA’s J-9 Hosting and Compute, told reporters.

Stephenson did not disclose specific numbers of task orders for the military services.

JWCC, a $9 billion multi-vendor contract established in 2022, provides the Defense Department (DOD) – rebranded as the War Department by the Trump administration – with streamlined access to commercial cloud services from Google, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft.

As JWCC continues to generate more task orders, DISA is preparing for a follow-on effort, known as “JWCC Next,” with a solicitation planned for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

“We have been actively partnering with [the Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO)] in collecting requirements from across the department to roll out the follow-on to JWCC,” Stephenson said. “We are still looking at all the requirements … to make sure we bring the best-fit capable contract for the future.”

Speaking later in the day on the main stage of DISA’s annual Forecast to Industry conference, Stephenson described a broader push toward hybrid cloud. DISA continues to operate on-premises cloud services through its Stratus environment and 10 data centers in the United States and overseas, he noted.

The agency is also working with the DOD CIO to expand cloud capabilities overseas for combatant commands, including U.S. European Command, Indo-Pacific Command, and Central Command. On-premises Stratus capabilities are being deployed to sites outside the continental United States as part of that effort, he said.

Stephenson also highlighted workforce readiness as another priority, citing more than 1,500 personnel involved in cloud and data-center operations. He explained that DISA is reviewing its processes to ensure it can support workloads in commercial cloud or traditional data-center environments.

“Improving user experience is also a focus,” he said.

DISA has established a cloud broker office to provide a single point of engagement for mission partners and help match requirements to hybrid cloud solutions and support services, Stephenson said.