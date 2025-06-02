The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is developing a prototype cloud platform aimed at modernizing legacy mainframe systems used by warfighters.

The platform – dubbed the Fangorn project – will incorporate artificial intelligence-based data management and analytics tools to streamline operations and reduce reliance on outdated legacy applications. Fangorn is poised to be a first-of-its-kind cloud platform engineered to modernize legacy mainframe systems.

“The project signifies a paradigm shift in mainframe management,” Justin Sollenberger, division chief of DISA J-9, said in a statement. “By combining the strengths of the mainframe with the agility of the cloud and the power of AI, Fangorn delivers a truly innovative platform that drives unprecedented levels of performance, scalability and efficiency.”

Fangorn is designed to simplify the management of multiple mainframe systems for DISA customers and provide flexibility in transitioning traditional applications to cloud-based environments. The platform is expected to give application owners a direct path to cloud readiness while allowing them to modernize at their own pace.

As part of the project’s advancement, DISA awarded an Other Transaction Agreement to World Wide Technology on May 13 to prototype the system, following a request for solutions the agency issued in December 2024 through SAM.gov.