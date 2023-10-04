A new report from the the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) indicates that the agency needs better management of its biometric data capabilities.

The watchdog found that DHS needs an up-to-date strategic plan to manage biometrics data and policies to better collect and utilize data for agency needs.

The Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans (PLCY) framework has been found to “not accurately reflect the current state of [biometrics] across the department, such as the use of facial recognition verification and identification,” according to the OIG’s Sept. 22 report.

The OIG said one of the underlying holes found in the agency’s strategic framework on data usage and management is that the plan has not been updated in over eight years since its issuance.

“Lastly, DHS does not have a transition plan to integrate U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Biometric Entry-Exit system with the Office of Biometric Identity Management’s Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology System for biometric matching,” said the OIG.

The report makes four recommendations, which include:

The Undersecretary for the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans should update and finalize the DHS biometric strategic plan;

The Undersecretary for the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans, should collaborate with stakeholders to develop and implement a department-wide policy for collection and use of all biometric modalities;

The Undersecretary for Management must update and finalize the DHS biometrics implementation plan, including assigned duties and tasks and metrics to monitor progress in achieving established goals and objectives; and

The Undersecretary for Management must also ensure that the Biometrics Capabilities Executive Steering Committee coordinates efforts to develop a transition plan to integrate U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Biometric Entry-Exit system with the Office of Biometric Identity Management’s Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology system.

The DHS concurred with all four recommendations.