The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has named Antoine McCord its new chief information officer (CIO), a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to MeriTalk.

McCord – who began to perform the duties of the CIO last week – will be tasked with overseeing DHS’s roughly $11 billion IT budget and lead the department’s enterprise-wide IT strategy, cybersecurity operations, and digital modernization efforts.

Beyond what’s provided in his DHS bio, McCord’s background details are somewhat scarce, with the agency offering several details on his previous roles.

According to his DHS bio, McCord has over 18 years of experience in cyber operations and national security and is “committed to enhancing cyber resilience and operational effectiveness to support core DHS missions and activities.”

The agency also states that McCord served in the U.S. Marine Corps, specializing in cyber and intelligence operations, gaining hands-on experience in threat detection and technology integration.

After his time with the Marines, McCord is said to have joined the U.S. Intelligence Community, where he oversaw cyber operations against advanced threats and served as an adviser on national security issues.

McCord also contributed in the private sector, working in cybersecurity and defense technology, according to his agency bio.

McCord is taking over the CIO role from Eric Hysen, who held the position during the Biden administration and also led the department’s artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, including the creation of DHS’s AI Corps, the publication of an AI roadmap and the release of commercial generative AI guidance.

McCord is the latest agency CIO tapped by the Trump administration. Last week the Energy Department also appointed Ross Graber as its new CIO.