A group of House Democrats is pushing a proposal that would repeal a December executive order to preempt state artificial intelligence (AI) laws.

Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., Doris Matsui, D-Calif., Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., and April McClain Delaney, D-Md., introduced the Guaranteeing and Upholding Americans’ Right to Decide Responsible AI Laws and Standards (GUARDRAILS) Act last Wednesday.

The bill is a direct response to President Donald Trump’s executive order to preempt state AI laws, which his administration said could create a patchwork of state regulations that stifle innovation and hurt AI start-ups.

It directed the attorney general to lead an AI Litigation Task Force to identify and legally challenge state laws that don’t support “the United States’ global AI dominance,” and states that don’t rescind their laws could lose access to federal broadband funding.

All 50 states and U.S. territories introduced AI legislation, and 38 states adopted more than 100 AI laws last year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“In today’s lawless, Wild West artificial intelligence environment, states have been leading the charge to implement safeguards addressing serious risks ranging from algorithmic bias to data privacy and consumer protection,” Beyer said in a statement.

He added that “the Trump White House aims to kill state AI laws without setting even minimally acceptable federal guardrails, exposing the American public to the growing risks accompanying completely unchecked artificial intelligence.”

Matsui added that, “Republicans keep trying to strip states of the ability to enact commonsense AI safeguards – at a time when there are no meaningful federal protections in place.”

Under the December order, Trump called on Congress to draft a single legislative framework to govern AI and delivered last week a White House proposal for that framework.

Trump’s proposal doubled down on state preemption and said other than some exemptions – such as state laws aimed at protecting children and consumers – the single framework should not “impose undue burdens to ensure a minimally burdensome national standard.”

A press release from Beyer’s office said the White House’s proposed framework lacks “clear, enforceable guardrails to address the urgent risks posed by AI systems – in addition to attempting to limit Congressional regulatory action.”

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, will introduce companion legislation to the Senate, and Beyer’s act has an additional 29 Democratic cosponsors.