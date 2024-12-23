After a months-long pause of its next-generation background investigation system, the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) has outlined a plan to get the system back on track.

DCSA Director David M. Cattler, speaking to reporters on Dec. 18, detailed the agency’s 18-month roadmap for stabilizing the National Background Investigation Service (NBIS), which includes modernizing applications, strengthening cybersecurity protections, and migrating systems to the cloud.

“We’ve put in place the right contract vehicles and mechanisms to achieve a lot of the migration efforts over the course of the next 18 months that will help set the course and foundations … while at the same time, we’re also working through software development and enhancements to a lot of the products that we currently have,” Cattler said.

Cattler also introduced a new 36-month NBIS “product roadmap,” which outlines the agency’s plans for rolling out new capabilities in the coming years.

“There’s still a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m very confident where we are now in our ability to deliver on NBIS,” he said.

Presidential Transition Won’t Impact Trusted Workforce 2.0, NBIS

As President-elect Trump prepares to re-enter the White House in 2025 and the Federal government prepares for shifts in priorities and policies, DCSA remains confident that the presidential transition will not disrupt its course with key initiatives like NBIS and Trusted Workforce 2.0.

Trusted Workforce 2.0 is the whole-of-government approach to reform the personnel security process and establish a single vetting system.

Cattler expressed little concern that the transition would alter the agency’s direction, “unless President-elect Trump decides to make significant changes to NBIS or [Trusted Workforce 2.0.]”

He noted that the policy has already transitioned from Trump to Biden and back to Trump, making major changes unlikely.

“[This] is a policy set that has gone from President Trump the first time to President Biden now back to President Trump,” Cattler said. “We will of course adjust to what the President directs, but the plan we’re taking on into the transition is the plan we’re executing.”