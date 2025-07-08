U.S. Cyber Command’s fiscal year (FY) 2026 budget request includes a new initiative to rapidly test and validate artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for operational cyber missions.

As part of its $1.3 billion research and development request, CYBERCOM has earmarked $5 million to establish the Artificial Intelligence for Cyberspace Operations program. The funding was shifted from the command’s operations and maintenance budget to the research and development portfolio to support the launch of the new project.

The program is designed to pilot commercial AI capabilities and invest in supporting infrastructure. The command plans to develop core data standards to curate and tag operational data to improve integration with AI and machine learning tools.

The initiative stems from requirements set by the National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2023. The FY 2023 NDAA directed CYBERCOM, in coordination with the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer, to develop a five-year AI Roadmap and Implementation Plan. In response, the command created the roadmap and launched an AI task force, which was subsequently embedded within the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF), CYBERCOM’s premier operational unit.

In FY 2026, the $5 million in funding will support CNMF to lead the pilot efforts through 90-day agile test cycles. Each cycle will focus on specific operational challenges, providing rapid feedback on potential mission applications.

“This controlled testing in operational environments allows CNMF to swiftly identify potential limitations, assess integration challenges and develop best practices for wider implementation,” according to budget documents.

The command has identified five key areas of focus for AI applications: vulnerabilities and exploits; network security, monitoring, and visualization; modeling and predictive analytics; persona and identity; and infrastructure and transport.