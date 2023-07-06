Andrea Fletcher has been named chief digital strategy officer (CDSO) for the Digital Service at Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to her LinkedIn profile.

Fletcher became director of the CMS Digital Service in July 2022, and will continue in that role as she takes on the new title of chief digital strategy officer.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as chief digital strategy officer and director of Digital Service at Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS),” Fletcher said in her LinkedIn posting.

Since July 2022, Fletcher has been working in “leading digital modernization efforts at CMS [and] promoting interoperability and public accesses to health data.”

“It’s been an exciting journey and I’m looking forward to taking on unifying digital transformation efforts across CMS while continuing to build out an awesome digital service team,” said Fletcher.

Before working at the CMS, Fletcher had held a myriad of roles, including working as a Digital Service Expert at the United States Digital Service (USDS) for a little over a year, as well as Lead Data Strategist for the firm Cooper/Smith for over five years.