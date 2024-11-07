The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has named ECS – an IT systems integrator focused on data and AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation solutions – the prime contractor on a six-year, $528 million task order for CISA’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program Office.

Under the CDM Data Services task order, ECS is tasked with designing, developing, and delivering a solution that will standardize the integration of cybersecurity data coming from separate CDM platforms across Federal agencies.

“Over the past five years, we’ve been providing CDM with a modern, effective cyber dashboard,” said ECS President John Heneghan. “Now we’re thrilled to meet the new challenges posed under Data Services, to not only support the cyber dashboard but also modernize the data integration layer. Real-time access to high-quality data is the best defense against our adversaries, and it’s an honor to continue working with CISA to make operational visibility a reality.”

To deliver its new data integration solution, ECS will provide CISA’s CDM Program Office with solution engineering, testing, cybersecurity, operations and maintenance, program management, data governance, and training expertise and services.

“This award is the first significant milestone in CISA’s set of next generation CDM contracts and will position the program and the agency to continue our mission of maturing federal network cybersecurity for years to come,” said CISA CDM Program Manager Matthew House. “We are particularly excited that this solution provides modularity, giving our customers unprecedented flexibilities in how their CDM solutions feed the dashboard, while driving standardization that will realize significant cost savings for the program – almost immediately.”

The CDM program delivers cyber situational awareness data to agencies and summarizes risk exposure across the Federal government. By providing unprecedented visibility into cybersecurity data at scale, it improves how incident responders find and remediate threats and vulnerabilities.

“The CDM Data Services solution for data collection, normalization, and visualization will yield an even higher quality CDM solution and better visibility into data that informs critical cyber operations,” said ECS SVP of Justice and Homeland Solutions Greg Adams.