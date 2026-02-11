The CIA announced a new acquisition framework on Monday that looks to streamline the agency’s collaborative efforts with commercial technology companies.

The CIA said the framework, combined with centralized vendor vetting and a streamlined IT authorization process, will help the agency speed the time between defining a mission requirement and receiving operating authority.

Officials framed the effort as part of a broader push to harness cutting-edge private-sector innovation.

“We’re optimizing our approach to working with the private sector,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement. “CIA’s rapidly evolving mission demands a radical shift towards a culture of speed, agility, and innovation.”

“By leveraging the best technological solutions available today, the CIA will be better equipped to meet the intelligence challenges of tomorrow,” Ratcliffe added.

The agency did not share specific details on acquisition authorities under the new framework.

However, it did say that the framework “provides clear pathways for CIA to leverage its unique authorities to acquire essential capabilities, rapidly onboard breakthrough technology prototypes, and modernize its core systems to meet urgent mission needs.”