The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is seeking more information on acquiring a digital mobile application for its employees that is dedicated to mental health.

According to a March 17 request for information (RFI), the CDC is looking for available vendors to provide subscription-based licenses for access to a commercially available digital, mental health mobile application with mindfulness and meditation features that specifically fit the needs of government employees.

“Its purpose should be to improve the psychological well-being of Federal employees by providing links to physical activities, stress-reduction interventions, mindfulness-based self-help interventions, and guided meditation,” the RFI continues, “all with the objective of building qualities that lead to greater health, well-being and resilience, and a stronger resistance to stress among CDC employees.”

The agency is looking for a vendor that can provide a digital application that is accessible on iOS and Android platforms and able to be whitelisted on the agency’s website for new registrants to access the enterprise subscription.

It should also have an administrative dashboard, aggregate reporting on usage, updated meditation and mindfulness content on a weekly basis, and associated webinars offered by the provider, the RFI says.

The CDC is looking for the vendor to provide a kick-off launch of the application at least one month after the award and to provide a customer engagement manager to help the agency keep track of data.

Additionally, the vendor should perform quality assurance and performance evaluations; prepare monthly performance and status reports; participate in performance evaluation meetings; create a plan to support performance requirements, quality assurance, performance improvement and quality control; and offer meeting and teleconference support to the agency.

The RFI was posted by the agency’s WorkLife Wellness Office (WWO) – which has a mission to promote and ensure a safe and healthy work environment for CDC employees.

“WWO promotes a culture that improves the health and well-being of workers by integrating effective policies, programs, and processes accessible to all employees to sustain and improve performance, increase readiness, and support healthy choices and behaviors,” the RFI says.

Dedicated to helping CDC employees find their path to wellness, WWO has adopted the Eight Dimensions of Wellness to help employees choose how to make wellness an everyday part of their lives: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social, and spiritual.

A focus on these dimensions of wellness honors WWO’s vision, the RFI says, a CDC community living and working well to inspire a healthier lifestyle.

WWO’s app to help promote a CDC community with a healthier lifestyle should also be FedRAMP approved if using a cloud solution, have similar experience supporting large organizations, have trained and licensed personnel, and be able to provide 24/7 support, the RFI says.

The performance period for the digital tool will be up to 12 months from the contract award date. It will consist of a one-year base period and four year-long option periods.

Responses to the RFI are due on March 30.