Stacy Bostjanick, the chief of defense industrial base cybersecurity within the Department of Defense (DOD) Office of the Chief Information Officer, will leave federal service after 37 years, a DOD spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

Under the Trump administration, the DOD has been rebranded as the Department of War.

Bostjanick has played a pivotal role in the development and implementation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. As one of the leading figures behind CMMC, she helped guide the program from its inception, overseeing two iterations and reaching the finish line with the current implementation strategy.

CMMC, which took effect in November, requires defense contractors to meet cybersecurity standards based on the sensitivity of the information they handle. The program will be rolled out in four phases over the next three years.

Bostjanick began her career in 1989 as a secretary for the applied math branch at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, White Oak division. Over the years, she transitioned into contracting and held significant roles, including serving as a senior contracting officer at the Missile Defense Agency from 2011 to 2013 and leading contracting efforts at the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2013 to 2021.

The DOD has not yet announced a successor for Bostjanick’s role, and it remains unclear whether she will pursue opportunities in the private sector.