A bipartisan pair of senators have reintroduced a piece of legislation that looks to strengthen the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure across the U.S., by creating a new cybersecurity office as part of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Policy and Cybersecurity Coordination Act.

The legislation originally introduced last congressional session by Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-CO., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV., will focus on aligning many of the NTIA’s resources to meet many of the daunting tasks that current 21st-century cybersecurity issues present.

“Cyberattacks and breaches of private data ultimately hurt American consumers, and as technology and the telecommunications industry continue to advance, so do the threats from hackers and bad actors. Provisions must be in place to strengthen NTIA’s Office for Policy Analysis and Development and protect the private information of the public they serve,” said Senator Capito.

The legislation will focus on developing cybersecurity policy and guidance to meet some of the issues facing industries in telecommunications, the internet, and consumer software.

“American infrastructure, consumer safety, and national security are only as strong as our cybersecurity. Our agencies and departments must reflect this new reality,” said Hickenlooper.

The legislation would also rename NTIA’s Office for Policy Analysis and Development to the Office for Policy Development and Cybersecurity.