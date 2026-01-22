The U.S. Army is seeking new acoustic detection technology to help warfighters identify and respond to small unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones.

In a recent request for information (RFI), the Army’s Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center under the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command is calling on industry to provide insight into available tools.

Specifically, C5ISR is seeking solutions capable of passively detecting Group 1 (under 20 pounds) and Group 2 (21–55 pounds) drones in near-real-time across varied environments and weather conditions, while also integrating with soldier systems such as the Tactical Assault Kit and Nett Warrior.

The RFI also asks for systems that can localize and classify drones, integrate with soldier smart devices, and operate with low size, weight, and power.

Additionally, responses could include full systems or individual subsystems, including detection algorithms, hardware, software applications, and dismount displays.

Insight gathered from the RFI is intended to inform future requirements and prototyping efforts. Responses are due Feb. 17.

The RFI follows broader efforts by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to strengthen counter-drone capabilities.

In August 2025, Hegseth directed the Army to establish Joint Interagency Task Force 401, which is tasked with leading the Pentagon’s development of systems to defeat small unmanned aircraft. The task force recently marked its first acquisition under the Replicator 2 initiative by awarding a contract for two DroneHunter F700 systems. The systems are expected to be delivered by April.