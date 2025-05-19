The U.S. Army has launched a new generative AI platform to streamline communication and enhance operational efficiency on a range of fronts – from drafting press releases to reclassifying personnel descriptions, and everything in between.

As a demonstration of its capabilities, the Army used the very tool it unveiled to author the press release announcing its rollout.

The Army Enterprise Large Language Model Workspace is a generative AI platform designed to streamline how the Army manages internal communications and data-driven tasks. The tool supports a wide range of functions, from automating administrative processes to boosting innovation across departments.

By integrating this technology into daily operations, the Army aims to reduce time-consuming tasks and free up human resources for more critical mission-focused work.

“The Army was able to update 300,000 personnel descriptions in a week using Army Enterprise LLM Workspace,” said Gabriele Chiulli, chief technology officer of the Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Agency.

By comparison, reviewing each description manually would have taken roughly 50,000 hours – or more than five and a half years.

“This efficiency demonstrates the transformative potential of generative AI in both operational and administrative contexts,” Chiulli said.

Powered by Ask Sage’s Impact Level 5 (IL5) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the platform is hosted in the Army’s cArmy Cloud and complies with controlled-unclassified-information standards. Its SaaS-based nature allows soldiers and Army civilians to access the system without complex installations. Registration is streamlined via common access cards, ensuring quick and secure onboarding.

To encourage early adoption, the Army is offering the platform free for 30 days to all eligible users. Following the trial period, access will require a token-based subscription system. Tokens, issued by the Army’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, are available in limited quantities. Users who sign up during the initial window will need to coordinate with their organizations to obtain continued access.

The Army is also inviting users to share their experiences and propose innovative use cases. These submissions will inform future updates and ensure the platform evolves to meet the changing needs of the Army workforce.

The move reflects a broader trend in the Department of Defense (DoD) toward integrating AI into military operations. Other branches are following suit. Most recently, the Department of the Navy deployed its own generative AI tool, “DON GPT,” for trial use by the Navy and Marine Corps.