The U.S. Army rolled out a new digital platform to track and manage soldier equipment and uniforms, a senior official said during the ServiceNow Government Forum 2026.

The system, called Soldier Equipment and Asset Management (SEAM), was built in partnership with ServiceNow. Army officials said it is intended to improve accountability, reduce waste, and support operational readiness by modernizing how equipment is issued and tracked.

The platform launched Feb. 17 and already reached about 100,000 users, according to Army officials.

SEAM replaces Installation Support Module-Central Issue Facility (ISM-CIF), the Army’s primary legacy system for organizational clothing and individual equipment (OCIE) management.

The new platform allows soldiers to order items online, schedule appointments, and identify equipment through photos in the system.

Robert Ignozzi, branch chief for OCIE in the Army’s Integrated Logistics Support Center, said the previous system provided total asset visibility but lacked tools such as dashboards and analytics and was not designed with soldiers in mind.

Under the legacy system, soldiers often struggled to identify their issued gear from text-only records, he said.

“With SEAM, we were able to not just add pictures, but make it valuable for the soldier,” Ignozzi said, adding that the new system also gives supply sergeants and commanders improved visibility into equipment records and readiness indicators.

Initial feedback from soldiers has been positive, he said, particularly about the platform’s modern interface and the addition of images that help users distinguish between similar items. Central issue facilities personnel initially showed some resistance to the new system but have since provided feedback and recommendations for improvements, Ignozzi said.

Future plans for SEAM include consolidating several related systems under the platform to create a common architecture for inventory management, ordering, and logistics processes. Officials also plan to expand data analytics capabilities and integrate predictive analytics to support data-driven decisions.

Army leaders said those capabilities could help determine where equipment should be pre-positioned, improve purchasing cycles, and give commanders better insight into readiness across units.