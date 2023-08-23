The U.S. Army once again issued a contract extension for its popular IT contract vehicle, allowing 16 companies to continue to compete for orders to deliver IT products and services to defense civilian agencies for an additional 21 months. The Army also added $2.5 billion to the contract’s ceiling.

The Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 Hardware (ITES-3H) contract – which the Army first announced in Feb. 2016 – covers IT commercial software, hardware, and support services for the military branch, defense agencies, and other Federal civilian agencies.

In a justification and approval notice posted on SAM.gov, the Department of Defense stated that the latest award has an estimated end date of Feb. 19, 2026. The extension also includes one six-month option period and an additional three-month option.

The 16 vendors are:

Affigent

CDW

Dell Technologies

Dynamic Systems

Govconnection, doing business as Connection Public Sector Solutions

Government Acquisitions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

ID Technologies, a subsidiary of CACI International

Iron Bow Technologies

MicroTechnologies

Telos

Unicom

Wildflower International

World Wide Technology

Zivaro

With the latest funds added to the ITES-3H contract, the ceiling value is now $9.1 billion. This is also the third extension the Army has issued for the contract, initially awarded in 2016 with a $5 billion ceiling. The Army extended the contract’s life twice in 2021, once in March and again in December.

The previous extension of the ITES-3H was awarded to 17 prime vendors. Sirius, included in the 17 awardees, is now part of CDW.