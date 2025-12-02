The U.S. Army has launched its new ATIS Training platform designed to manage training records for all soldiers and units across the service.

According to a Nov. 18 announcement, the new system is replacing the existing Digital Training Management System. ATIS Training is being developed and managed by the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center – a major subordinate element of the Training and Transformation Command – and the ATIS product office at the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise (PEO).

The new ATIS system “offers an efficient suite of applications designed to empower leaders and Soldiers by modernizing the planning, visualization and management of individual and unit training data.”

Improvements to the current system include access to real-time data, reduced administrative burdens, new dashboards or leadership showing unit metrics, the Army said, adding that ATIS has been built with Agile software methodologies.

The new system also has been tested for interoperability with the Army’s online Integrated Personnel and Pay System, the service said.

“ATIS Training is designed by Soldiers, for Soldiers,” commented Lt. Col. John Nikiforakis, ATIS product manager at PEO Enterprise.

“We developed our software in direct partnership with training room non-commissioned officers, company command teams and battalion leadership to deliver software that’s not only easy to use but that informs decisions at all echelons,” he said.