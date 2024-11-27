The U.S. Army awarded General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) two task orders worth $330 million to train over 500,000 soldiers using live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) environments to enhance warfighting readiness.

The task orders, awarded in August 2024, are part of the $975 million Mission Training Complex Capabilities Support II indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.

Under the first task order, a one-year contract valued at $180 million, GDIT will provide training services across U.S. Army Pacific mission training complexes. Under the second task order, a five-year contract valued at $150 million, GDIT will support training at the XVIII Airborne Corps mission training complexes.

In total, GDIT will train over 500,000 soldiers across both task orders using LVC environments, which simulate complex scenarios to enhance warfighting readiness.

The task orders are part of a broader effort to modernize military training. For example, in 2022, the Marine Corps launched Project Tripoli to create an LVC training environment for use at both large bases and remote locations.

The Corps also recently unveiled plans to invest $20 million in the Marine Corps’ 5G network training platform, which will support LVC training globally.

Under the task orders, GDIT will also provide logistical and technical support for these training efforts.

“Advanced training capabilities are critical to maintaining warfighter superiority,” said Brian Sheridan, GDIT’s senior vice president for Defense. “We look forward to continuing our long-standing support to the Army with modern training services that will meet the demands of a constantly evolving battlefield environment.”