Warfare is no longer defined or dominated by the largest, most expensive platforms, but by low-cost, technologically capable systems that are reshaping the battlefield. A senior official from the U.S. Air Force said the shift is driving fundamental changes in military preparation, priorities, procurement, and technology modernization.

In an interview with MeriTalk, Department of the Air Force Chief Technology Officer Scott Heitmann explained that as the “art of war changes,” so does the Air Force’s playbook.

“So much [of recent warfare] has been dominated by low-cost, highly capable drone warfare and surveillance … and that is going to adjust how we focus on procurement and modernizing technology capabilities,” Heitmann said.

The Air Force, he explained, is emphasizing speed, scalability, and adaptability, with a focus on affordable, autonomous systems that enable faster battlefield decisions.

“We’re at a unique point in history where multiple technologies are converging, and they’re going to change how we build, how we communicate, and how we fight,” he added.

Tech priorities

Platforms must be low-cost and highly autonomous to meet the demands of the shift, Heitmann said. Reducing sensor-to-shooter timelines, identifying critical targets, and striking efficiently while minimizing casualties and resources are growing priorities. The goal is to develop lower-cost systems capable of delivering surveillance once handled by multimillion-dollar platforms.

“America has been really good at building exquisite and phenomenal platforms, but they’re also very expensive platforms. I think we need to [make] sure that we are focused on the right size tech for the right mission,” Heitmann added.

Software is also emerging as a critical enabler, particularly in targeting and planning within compressed timelines.

“Software is going to be such a critical part of building newer ways to sense the data and make that data actionable … to quickly pick out the targets and then be able to turn that into [planned action],” Heitmann said.

Artificial intelligence (AI), particularly the coordinated use of multiple large language models, is another area of focus. Heitmann said combining specialized AI systems could enable more advanced analysis and decision-making.

“At the warfighter edge, you could be ingesting multiple streams of data – satellite imagery, intelligence updates, troop movement, drone activity – and combining all of it from different angles. Then, using that combined view to generate new insights and approach a target in a different way,” Heitmann said. “We’re just on the cusp of that capability, and it’s advancing quickly. This isn’t five years away – I think we’ll start seeing this in the next year or two.”

He also explained that no matter how warfare changes, one element will always remain constant and foundational – connectivity. In fact, Heitmann explained, connectivity is becoming increasingly critical as the accelerating pace of warfare intensifies decision-making cycles.

“The ability to work through the ‘OODA loop,’ and orient and take action and assess that and then reorient is just being compounded because of the speed of warfare these days,” he said. “That is going to require a huge computational requirement closest to the war fighter at the edge, where you’re bringing AI and connectivity through various means – satellite, 5G, Wi-Fi, etc.”

Heitmann emphasized investments in low Earth orbit satellites, satellite-to-satellite communications, and distributed computing capabilities that bring processing power closer to the battlefield edge. Cloud infrastructure and rapid global data movement are also key components.

Expanding the defense tech ecosystem

Historically, the Department of Defense (DOD) – rebranded as the Department of War by the Trump administration – has been slow to integrate new technology. But recent efforts have improved collaboration and access to innovation, Heitmann explained.

“Leadership is opening doors for more conversations, which is refreshing,” he said. “The level of engagement I’m able to have now – with universities, venture capitalists, and companies of all sizes – is phenomenal.”

He also noted increased transparency and collaboration across military technology leaders, as well as more opportunities for companies to present emerging ideas in forums similar to pitch competitions.

Small businesses, he said, often bring agility and fresh thinking, while larger firms contribute scale and resources, making a balanced ecosystem essential. Universities also play a key role, with innovation coming from both advanced researchers and students.

Still, challenges remain, particularly in adapting to rapid technological change.

“Change is hard, not because we fear it … but because we worry we won’t be able to do our job the same way after it happens,” Heitmann said.

He emphasized the need for clearer communication across the development pipeline – from operational concepts to requirements, funding, and acquisition – ensuring stakeholders understand both the purpose and impact of new systems.

“You have to tie it to compelling warfighter needs, ensure traceability of those needs, and have the conversation that says: this is the requirement, this is why it’s important, and this is how the art of war is changing,” he said.

Innovation at Home

When he is not focused on equipping Airmen and Guardians with critical capabilities for modern warfare, Heitmann can be found experimenting in other areas of life, cooking everything from Mexican to Italian cuisine in the kitchen with his wife.

“I love to cook. My wife loves to prep, and so we have a good tag-team effort,” he said. “I love new flavors and getting to explore creatively in the kitchen.”