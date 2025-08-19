After nearly four decades of military service, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin announced plans to retire effective Nov. 1, 2025.

Allvin will remain in his position until a successor is confirmed, allowing time for a smooth transition of leadership. A formal retirement ceremony with full honors is scheduled for later this fall. Allvin assumed the role of chief of staff on in November 2023, following his tenure as vice chief of staff, which began in November 2020.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as the 23rd Air Force Chief of Staff and I’m thankful for Secretary Meink, Secretary Hegseth and President Trump’s faith in me to lead our service,” Allvin said in a statement. “More than anything, I’m proud to have been part of the team of Airmen who live out our core values of integrity, service and excellence every day as we prepare to defend this great nation.”

During his time as chief of staff, Allvin prioritized transforming the Air Force into not only a larger force, but a more capable and agile one. He pushed for a significant shift from a platform-centric approach to one that emphasizes foundational systems – a key component of the service’s re-optimization initiative unveiled in early 2025.

“Capability development revolved around core functions,” Allvin said at a June 13 Air and Space Forces Association event. “But when you do that, you miss opportunities … to come up with innovative solutions.”

By focusing on systems first and then platforms, Allvin said the Air Force can evolve “at the speed of software,” supporting adaptability over long-term sustainment. He pointed to the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program as a prime example of this approach.

According to Allvin, the service branch does not want a set of collaborative combat aircraft that will only last 25 or 30 years, so that the service isn’t “building in a sustainment structure.”

“I’m hoping the technology will make it so that CCA won’t be as relevant, but it might be adaptable,” he said. “So, solving for agility and making some bets that we think we can spring from is the best we can do.”

A 1986 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Allvin’s nearly 40-year career includes command at the squadron and wing levels, including the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma. His leadership portfolio spans NATO operations, air expeditionary commands, and senior roles within the Joint Staff and U.S. European Command.

No timeline has been announced for naming his successor.