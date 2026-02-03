The Department of the Air Force has formally adopted the Pentagon’s GenAI.mil as the enterprise generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

The Department of Defense (DOD) – rebranded as the Department of War by the Trump administration –?rolled out? GenAI.mil in December 2025 to provide advanced AI tools to the military workforce. The launch followed a July 2025 directive by President Donald Trump calling for rapid advancement in U.S. AI capabilities.

According to DOD, the tools are now accessible on desktop systems across headquarters and military installations worldwide.

The platform currently offers access to Google’s Gemini and xAI for Government, both authorized to handle controlled unclassified information. The DOD has said additional capabilities are planned.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said in a post on X that the Air Force and Space Force had adopted GenAI.mil as their enterprise platform while phasing out legacy systems, including NIPRGPT, a chatbot developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory and rolled out in June 2024.

“We are becoming an AI-first force. The @usairforce & @USSpaceForce have officially adopted GenAI.mil as our enterprise AI platform – phasing out legacy AI systems, simplifying our capabilities, and making every warfighter more effective,” Meink wrote.

The Air Force’s Office of the Chief Information Officer said in a LinkedIn post Thursday that the move aligns with its strategy to streamline capabilities and operationalize AI across the department.

“By consolidating onto a single, secure platform, we empower our Airmen and Guardians with the cutting-edge tools they need to maintain a decisive advantage,” the post read. “This enterprise-wide adoption … ensures we are advancing with a unified approach to AI. We are committed to the continued development and promotion of GenAI.mil to unlock the full potential of our data and warfighters.”

The Air Force follows the Marine Corps, which also recently designated GenAI.mil as its enterprise generative AI platform.