The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is turning to its industry partners for cutting-edge capabilities to support military platforms, according to a broad agency announcement (BAA) released Sept. 20 on Sam.gov.

The BAA asks vendors to provide white papers on “research, development, integration, test, and evaluation of technologies/techniques” that would research “computational diversity and efficient computing architectures, machine learning and artificial intelligence in embedded system and architectures, computing at the edge, nano-computing, space computing, and robust algorithms and applications.”

A particular area of interest for the AFRL is innovative research to explore and develop “computational capabilities” to enable greater system adaptability, autonomy, and intelligence of military platforms.

Red Hat Edge
Explore how edge computing improves agility. Learn more.

“This includes high-performance embedded computing that supports on-board processing using advanced machine learning applications, robust and secure machine learning technology to strengthen and defend military applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning, non-conventional neuromorphic systems and applications, tools to increase the productivity of developing applications, methods, and architectures that can provide dramatic improvements in the performance/cost of systems,” the BAA states.

Another technical area of interest for the AFRL is nano-computing, a future technology that can potentially redefine air and space systems at the edge from computer vision and knowledge extraction to autonomous flight and decision-making, the BAA states.

However, AFRL said it cannot realize the competitive advantages of nano-computing with current complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technologies and novel architectures.

The AFRL believes that “only with new, CMOS compatible materials and devices that enhance and/or complement existing nanoelectronics will the acceleration of nano-computing occur,” the BAA states.

In addition, BAA seeks research on “current and emerging nanoelectronics for information processing towards novel bio-inspired computing architectures that utilize ultra-low consumed power.” 

The AFRL is also interested in understanding and developing “computationally intelligent systems” with increased perception, adaptability, resiliency, and autonomy for energy-efficient and agile Air Force and Space Force platforms.

Some applications for the technology include pattern recognition and signature analysis, autonomous adaptive operations, human-machine collaboration, and online learning in neural networks.

The BAA highlights “the hardware component of energy efficiency, favoring utilization of advancements in computational neuroscience, nanoelectronics, nanophotonics, high-performance computing, and material science” as a particular interest.

Total funding for this BAA is approximately $497.9 million. The AFRL anticipates making multiple awards, with individual awards ranging between $1 to $3 million. The BAA does note that vendors could make awards up to $99.9 million.

AFRL recommends vendors submit white papers by Oct. 4 for opportunities aligned with funding for fiscal year 2024.

Read More About
Defense & Intelligence
Recent
More Topics

Categories

About
Lisbeth Perez
Lisbeth Perez
Lisbeth Perez is a MeriTalk Senior Technology Reporter covering the intersection of government and technology.
Tags