The Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI) sent an open letter today to President-elect Donald Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) calling on the advisory group to focus its efforts on “three critical areas where targeted engagement and direction from DOGE can dramatically enhance government performance while driving long-term efficiency.”

These areas include fundamentally rethinking government technology and cybersecurity authorities; expanding acquisition pathways and modernizing technology appropriations; and increasing access to modern commercial solutions, investing in an efficient workforce, and promoting competition.

Trump has tapped businessmen Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk to lead the DOGE – which is not an official government agency, but is expected to be an influential advisory group for the president.

In its letter, ADI said it supports the comments Ramaswamy made earlier this month on the importance of technology improvements and modernization across the Federal government to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Federal services.

“We are pleased that DOGE and members of both parties are focused on opportunities to modernize outdated government technology,” said Ross Nodurft, ADI’s executive director. “ADI looks forward to working with DOGE, the new administration, and Congress to make progress on these initiatives to make our government technology more efficient, effective, and secure.”

To fundamentally rethink government technology and cybersecurity, ADI is proposing in a separate document that the next administration and Congress rewrite the legislative foundation for government technology.

“The 119th Congress should pursue legislation that would repeal outdated federal IT laws – such as Clinger-Cohen and the E-Government Act of 2002 – to create a new foundation for federal IT operations, management, acquisition, and oversight,” ADI said.

Specifically, the organization recommends that any updated approach include a refresh of the Modernizing Government Technology Act and the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA).

ADI is also calling on the next administration to update Federal cybersecurity legislation, including the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization Act.

To expand acquisition pathways and modernize technology appropriations, ADI recommends lawmakers:

Enable agile funding for IT projects: “Flexible Color of Money”;

Expand innovative acquisition authorities;

Deliver shared services underpinned by modern cloud technology; and

Update policies so government is not competing with industry to develop technology solutions.

ADI also offered lawmakers several recommendations to increase access to modern commercial solutions, invest in a modern workforce, and promote competition:

Understand the opportunities: ADI recommends each agency write a report in the first 100 days of the new administration that identifies which processes could be made more efficient through use of modern technology like AI and quantum;

Support increased use of AI technologies with less red tape;

Outcome-based adoption and promotion of commercial capabilities;

Harmonize requirements and remove duplicative requirements; and

Revamp the workforce to create efficiency.

“ADI believes that the future of government depends on embracing the transformative power of modern technology. The recommendations outlined in this document represent a strategic path forward – one that enables the federal government to leverage cutting-edge commercial solutions, streamline its operations, and build a more secure, efficient, and innovative government,” the organization said.

“By rethinking outdated technology and cybersecurity frameworks, expanding acquisition pathways, and investing in a modern, skilled workforce, the next administration and Congress can dramatically accelerate the digital transformation of government,” the report concludes.