President Donald Trump nominated Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess to serve as the next chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, according to an announcement on Friday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Schiess would become the service’s highest-ranking officer and the third chief of space operations since the Space Force was established in December 2019. He would succeed Gen. Chance Saltzman, who has led the Space Force since November 2022 and is expected to retire later this year, according to the announcement.

“The Space Force has made tremendous progress in a short time, and our mission has never been more important,” Schiess said. “I’m humbled by the President’s nomination. If confirmed, I will focus on sharpening our lethality and accelerating the delivery of space capabilities to the warfighter, keeping the Space Force ahead against any adversary.”

If confirmed, Schiess would assume leadership of the Space Force as the service seeks its highest budget request to date.

The Space Force fiscal 2027 budget proposal totals $71.1 billion, a $39.5 billion increase over 2026, with $40.7 billion allocated to research and development to support a more resilient and responsive space architecture. The budget proposal also includes $21.6 billion for space control capabilities, $30.7 billion for global mission operations, $7.8 billion for space access, and $14.8 billion for enterprise-level investments, including infrastructure, testing, and workforce readiness.

Schiess has served as deputy chief of space operations for operations since November 2025. In that role, he is responsible for the development and implementation of policy for all Space Force global operations, sustainment, training, and readiness. He also serves as the operations deputy to the chief of space operations for matters involving the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the announcement notes.

Schiess entered the Air Force in 1992 as a distinguished graduate of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of California, Los Angeles. He transferred into the Space Force in 2022. Over his career, he has held command positions at the squadron, group, wing, joint component, and field command levels, and has deployed in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Resolute Support, and Inherent Resolve.