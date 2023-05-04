Across the public sector, agencies are seeing increasing demand for faster, digitally enabled service delivery – and a better user experience, for both employees and constituents. In this MeriTalking podcast, MeriTalk’s Gail Emery is joined by Joe Jeter, senior vice president of Federal technology at Maximus, to explore how user-centric approach to digital modernization, coupled with emerging technologies, can dramatically improve the citizen, employee, and user experience – the total experience with government.

Jamie Burdette
Jamie Burdette leads the MeriTalk development team and has more than 20 years of experience in the implementation of internet technologies, websites, and web applications. He has managed the development for a wide array of sites including e-commerce applications, intranets, extranets, CMS solutions, and business process applications across dozens of industries. Jamie spends his free time on the golf course, working on home projects, and reading history
