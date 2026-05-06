Public sector leaders today are navigating a landscape defined by rapid change, rising expectations, and heightened scrutiny. The push to modernize services, adopt artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly, strengthen cybersecurity, and manage risk – while remaining accountable to constrained budgets – has never been more intense.

Over the past year, many agencies have witnessed how quickly uncertainty can escalate into oversight challenges, making it more difficult to defend mission-critical programs without clear, trusted insight into spending and outcomes. This moment requires more than basic cost visibility. It demands financial intelligence: a shared, decision-ready understanding of how resources are allocated, the value they generate, and the outcomes they deliver.

Apptio’s 2026 Public Sector Summit brings this challenge into focus, convening leaders from the private and public sectors to explore how financial and operational data can be transformed into actionable financial intelligence.

Speakers include:

Dr. Traci Birckhead, lead program manager for Technology Business Management, Office of Budget and Finance, International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce

Dr. Shantrell (Nikki) Collier, d eputy c hief i nformation officer, U.S. Department of Justice [Invited]

Dr. Elizabeth Di Bene, chief i nformation s ecurity o fficer, Loudon County, Virginia

Tanya Smith, director of the Office of Budget and Finance, International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce

Rob Martin, FinOps principal, FinOps Foundation

Robert Davenport, director – enterprise IT portfolio management, Department of Energy

Scott Erben, director of Technology & Enterprise Business Management, Cleveland Clinic

Mina Han, principal, REI Systems

Dr. Laura Mills, director of FinOps Solutions, Digital Practice, MANTECH

Through insightful keynotes and dynamic breakout sessions, attendees will gain practical strategies and real-world examples for reducing waste, improving accountability, and advancing missions with precision. Attendees will explore proven strategies to drive faster, more informed, and ROI-focused decisions in an increasingly complex environment.

Attendees will dive into topics such as governing high-impact AI spend with FinOps, advancing accountability for federal IT investments, and accelerating secure FedRAMP adoption. Each session is designed to help leaders balance innovation with oversight, align spending with mission outcomes, and navigate the realities of compliance, risk, and cost in high-stakes environments.

Registration for the 2026 Public Sector Summit is now open.