A bipartisan group of senators has introduced the Testing and Evaluation Systems for Trusted Artificial Intelligence (TEST) AI Act of 2025 to strengthen the Federal government’s ability to test and evaluate AI systems.

Sens. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and Peter Welch, D-Vt., introduced the TEST AI Act on May 7. The bill directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Department of Energy (DoE) to collaborate on an AI testbed pilot program.

“AI has reached every sector in our country and driven innovation, but we cannot ignore the vulnerabilities and risks that come with it. While these systems have the power to change lives, they can also fall short – providing inaccurate or biased data – and are at risk of malicious attacks or misuse by our adversaries,” Sen. Luján said in a press release.

“The TEST AI Act addresses these shortcomings by creating government testbeds to better evaluate AI systems,” the senator added. “This will help leverage the talent of our National Laboratories and strengthen the Federal government’s ability to implement responsible guardrails that protect our national security and the American people.”

The senators said the bill looks to ensure AI systems used by Federal agencies are trustworthy and secure. However, the legislation also lays the groundwork for broader national AI evaluation standards.

In addition to codifying the ongoing collaboration between NIST and DoE to evaluate AI models, the bill also aims to improve public-private partnerships. Specifically, the legislation would establish an “AI Testing Working Group” to guide standard development related to performance, reliability, security, privacy, and bias.

The bill would also direct the development of a public strategy for AI testing, the construction of testbeds, and a report to Congress with recommendations for future standards development.

“Innovation at the Department of Energy, our National Laboratories, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology has significantly advanced the boundaries of scientific discovery, but we need to ensure there are safeguards in place to prevent the misuse of AI,” said Sen. Blackburn. “The TEST AI Act would direct these teams to establish safeguards, enabling AI to evolve while lowering the risk of manipulating this technology.”

The legislation is backed by Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI), a nonprofit dedicated to policy advocacy focused on emerging technologies like AI.

“The TEST AI Act is a step towards transparency and accountability in artificial intelligence,” said ARI President Brad Carson. “Right now, AI systems are being deployed in high-stakes environments without independent oversight or clear standards. By building Federal capacity for rigorous AI evaluations, this bill helps ensure AI tools are secure, effective, and ready for deployment.”