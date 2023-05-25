The Biden-Harris administration is seeking insight into how Federal agencies could benefit from generative AI tools to help inform an upcoming National AI Strategy.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), in a request for information (RFI) released Tuesday, is asking for insight on how Federal agencies can leverage generative AI tools – like ChatGPT – to improve service delivery. OSTP also wants examples of the “highest priority and most cost-effective ways” to leverage AI and input on the “unique opportunities and risks” of agencies using generative AI tools.

The RFI is one of three new efforts the Biden-Harris administration announced on Tuesday that aim to advance the research, development, and deployment of responsible AI.

Additionally, the RFI seeks public input on how agencies can use shared pools of resources, expertise, and lessons learned to better leverage AI in government. It also asks how the Federal government should work with the private sector, as well as with state, local, and tribal governments, to support the rollout of safe and effective AI tools.

OSTP will accept public comments through July 7 to help update U.S. national priorities on future AI actions.

Input provided by respondents will be used to help inform the Biden-Harris administration’s upcoming National AI Strategy intended to chart a path for the United States to harness the benefits and mitigate the risks of AI.

“By developing a National AI Strategy, the Federal government will provide a whole-of-society approach to AI. The strategy will pay particular attention to recent and projected advances in AI, to make sure that the United States is responsive to the latest opportunities and challenges posed by AI, as well as the global changes that will arrive in the coming years,” the RFI states.

It continues to state that “through this RFI, OSTP and its National AI Initiative Office seek information about AI and associated actions related to AI that could inform the development of a National AI Strategy.”

AI technology is rapidly accelerating, with new applications becoming available every day. However, along with the rapid development of AI comes a serious risk to democracy, the economy, national security, civil rights, and society at large. Therefore, to fully harness the benefits of AI, the United States must mitigate AI’s risks.

The Biden-Harris administration has already taken some steps to advance responsible innovation, protect the American people’s rights and safety, and ensure all Americans benefit from AI.

In its latest AI policy update, the administration is refining its Federal research and development (R&D) priorities around AI. The updated National AI R&D Strategic Plan, released on Tuesday, aims to advance the research, development, and deployment of responsible AI – with a focus on protecting Americans’ rights and safety in the age of AI.

The new National AI R&D Strategic Plan is the first update of its kind since 2019.