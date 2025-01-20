President Donald Trump has tapped two chief information officers (CIOs) to serve as acting leadership at the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

In a Jan. 20 statement, Trump named USDA CIO Gary Washington to serve as the acting secretary of his agency, as well as USAID CIO Jason Gray to serve as the acting administrator of his agency.

Washington and Gray will perform these duties “in an acting capacity until the position is filled by appointment,” the White House said.

Trump officially nominated Brooke Rollins to be his agriculture secretary today, but he has yet to announce a nominee for USAID administrator.

Regardless, tapping two CIOs to serve in top agency leadership positions is a notable move for a president – and may indicate a coming effort to prioritize IT systems.