The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has appointed Thomas Keller to serve as acting chief for the agency’s Joint Service Provider (JP2) Cyber Security Center.

Keller, who began in the new role in March, has over 20 years of experience in leadership positions in both tactical and strategic level network operations centers, as well as extensive experience working in the Department of Defense and with U.S. Army senior leadership.

Before taking on his current role, Keller served as the department chief of Current Operations at the Army Cyber Operations and Integration Center. He served in that position for ten years leading a team in integrating and conducting cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations.

Keller also served several years in the Army as an enlisted soldier before he retired in 2009. During his time in the service, he served in various roles including as the military assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations and Environment.

Keller attended the University of Tampa where he received a bachelor of science degree in Criminology. He later received a master’s at Webster University in Telecommunications Management.