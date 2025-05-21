A bipartisan pair of House members are looking to bolster the Federal government’s cyber workforce with new legislation introduced last week that would create a centralized Federal cybersecurity resource and training center.

Reps. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, and Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, on May 16 introduced the Federal Cyber Workforce Training Act of 2025 that would direct the national cyber director (NCD) to establish the center to help meet government’s growing cyber workforce demands.

“This legislation modernizes our approach to building a robust cyber workforce by streamlining onboarding with hands-on, role-specific training and sets high standards via DHS and DOD collaboration,” said Rep. Fallon in a statement. “By fostering sustainable career paths and bolstering recruitment with specialized talent management modules, we are taking necessary steps to fortify our defenses against escalating cyber threats.”

The legislation would create modularized role-specific training comprised of hands-on learning and skills-based assessments with the aim of preparing diverse personnel to “perform effectively” in Federal cybersecurity roles.

In addition to being overseen by NCD, the center would also work with the departments of Homeland Security and Defense, among others, to create role-specific curriculum. That curriculum would focus on entry-level positions while including some training for mid-career cyber workers, with the possibility of upskilling and reskilling efforts, according to the legislation.

Federal talent management personnel could also receive training from the center that would help them to address “unique challenges in recruiting and hiring personnel” for Federal cyber workforce roles.

“The cyber threats against our nation are serious. This bipartisan legislation will help us to mount a defense against malign actors by bolstering, and enhancing cyber training,” said Rep. Kaptur in a statement. “Our objective is to develop a framework to foster the highest levels of excellence in cybersecurity for professionals serving on the frontlines to safeguard our nation.”